BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

BPMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE BPMP opened at $14.45 on Thursday. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a current ratio of 15.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after acquiring an additional 659,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 148,463 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 169,294 shares during the period. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

