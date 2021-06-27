Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 688 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $218.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.