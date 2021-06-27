Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $160,820,000 after purchasing an additional 529,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

MCD opened at $232.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

