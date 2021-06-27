Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 323,149 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 199.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 323,149 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.43% of South Jersey Industries worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,123,000 after buying an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,179,000 after buying an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after buying an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after buying an additional 439,427 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

