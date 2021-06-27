Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $19.40 Million Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 186.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400,912 shares during the quarter. American Equity Investment Life makes up approximately 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.64% of American Equity Investment Life worth $19,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 24.2% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock worth $1,321,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

