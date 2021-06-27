Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $7.42 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $394.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $295.95 and a 52-week high of $395.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

