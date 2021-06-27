Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.04. The firm has a market cap of $466.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

