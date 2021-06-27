Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Takes Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 497,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,029,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 32,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,732,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 36,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

