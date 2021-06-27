Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,905 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $11,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 371.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 17.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 65.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Barclays upped their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

