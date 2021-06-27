Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Ichor worth $10,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Ichor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICHR opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.16.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ICHR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

