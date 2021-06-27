Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 14,180 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Loews by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Loews by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 56,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Loews stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,390.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

