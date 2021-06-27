Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,715 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Lear worth $8,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

NYSE LEA opened at $177.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.