Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €86.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €76.33. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

