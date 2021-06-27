Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €86.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €86.00 ($101.18) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €79.64 ($93.69) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €76.33. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.