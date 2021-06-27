Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $55,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,594,000 after buying an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $160.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

