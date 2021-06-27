Brokerages Anticipate Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to post $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,517. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $149.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

