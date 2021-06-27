Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

APPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPS traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,588,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,243. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

