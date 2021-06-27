Brokerages Anticipate Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 184.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $25.24. 85,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,159. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

