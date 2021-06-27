Brokerages Anticipate Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Analysts expect Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) to post $540,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $270,000.00. Soligenix posted sales of $500,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year sales of $1.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Soligenix by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Soligenix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNGX remained flat at $$1.15 during trading on Friday. 148,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.17. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

