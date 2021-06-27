Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SON. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 295,150 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

