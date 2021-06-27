Brokerages Anticipate Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprott will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sprott.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

SII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE SII traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.33. 47,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.89. Sprott has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 89.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprott by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sprott by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

