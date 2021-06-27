Brokerages Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Post $0.62 EPS

Brokerages predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.81. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 141,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,118. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.