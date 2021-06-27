Brokerages Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.37.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.88 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth $539,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in VICI Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

