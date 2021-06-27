Brokerages Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce sales of $18.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $16.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $72.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.18 billion to $75.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.55 billion to $81.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

