Brokerages Expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to announce sales of $18.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $16.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $72.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.18 billion to $75.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $75.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.55 billion to $81.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.
Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.