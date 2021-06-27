Brokerages Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to Post $1.83 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Dover posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.18.

DOV stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.31. The company had a trading volume of 695,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a 52 week low of $91.56 and a 52 week high of $155.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

