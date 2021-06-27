Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to announce $26.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.94 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $33.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $128.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.79 million to $172.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $215.20 million, with estimates ranging from $166.68 million to $284.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

KPTI stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

