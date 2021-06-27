Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Announce $1.44 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $153.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,143. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.50.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

