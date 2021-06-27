Brokerages Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $902.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $363.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.19. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

