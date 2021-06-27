Brokerages Expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. Rexnord posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 3,882,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

