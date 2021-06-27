Brokerages Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Price Target at $15.25

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACEL. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of ACEL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 549,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,883. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $147.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,960,161.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,795 shares of company stock worth $2,028,845. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 645,504 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,747,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,231 shares in the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

