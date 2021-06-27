Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $269.65

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Citigroup boosted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 28.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.20. 2,186,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,096,463. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $164.22 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.52, a P/E/G ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

