Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Target Price at $308.07

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $308.07.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE FLT opened at $262.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.23. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

