Brokers Set Expectations for Prosus’ FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosus in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prosus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PROSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $19.74 on Friday. Prosus has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94.

Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

