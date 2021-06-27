Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Brooks Automation reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.27. 9,051,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,931. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,284,000 after acquiring an additional 426,404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 8.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,223,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.