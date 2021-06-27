Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Cable One worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 31.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Cable One by 57.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,903.59 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,792.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

