Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $738.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to report sales of $738.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $696.21 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

In other Callaway Golf news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 2.13. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.