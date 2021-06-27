Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.94. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $84.33 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $586.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

