Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.133 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $48.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDPYF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

