Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $12.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.56. 766,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,529. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 35.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,557,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $810,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

