Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Canadian National Railway worth $50,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 38.6% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 16.8% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $106.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

