Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CBWBF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.15.

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

