CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Receives C$11.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

TSE CWX opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$10.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.90. The company has a market cap of C$19.49 million and a PE ratio of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$519.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$467.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.0250289 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 213.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.