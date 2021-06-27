Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 208 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.93.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,361,141 shares of company stock valued at $314,995,933. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $239.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 337.95, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.22 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.