Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $375.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.