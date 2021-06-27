Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

