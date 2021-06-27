Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 176 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.00.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.