Capitolis Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after acquiring an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,572,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $312.97 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.