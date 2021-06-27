Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $165,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

UAA opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

