Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.38.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $396.43 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

