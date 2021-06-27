Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 711,456 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 711,456 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 207,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 253,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,046,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after purchasing an additional 112,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.29 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.