Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 82,153 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,153 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $971,046,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,346,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,036,000 after acquiring an additional 99,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.92.

S&P Global stock opened at $412.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $412.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

